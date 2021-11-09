Wind storm: Thousands without power in Washington

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 64,000 customers were without power in Washington state Tuesday morning as strong winds and rain blew through the Northwest.

The Seattle Times reports that utilities said 29,625 customers in King County, 20,833 customers in Pierce County, 7,651 customers in Snohomish County and 4,539 customers in Whatcom County were without power.

As of about 11 a.m., more than 20,000 power outages remained throughout Washington.

High-wind advisories were issued for the Seattle metro area, areas along the Washington coast and the Cascade Mountains.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Cascade and Olympic mountains above 3,500 feet.

The National Weather Service said people should expect difficult travel conditions.