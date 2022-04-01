Wind-driven brush fire burns about 3 acres in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Fire & Rescue made a quick stop on a brush fire that got out of hand Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Tim Mooney said crews responded to the 3600 block of NW Canal Blvd. around 2:45 and could see a large column of black smoke.

Crews found a wind-driven brush fire was actively moving across multiple pastures.

Due to limited access and the gusting winds, the fire was able to advance across multiple open pastures before fire crews were able to gain access and make a quick stop the advancement of the fire. The fire burned about 3 acres.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. All animals in the pasture were safely moved to other areas, Mooney said.

Initial investigation indicates that a landowner was actively burning a nearby ditch when the winds picked up and carried the fire beyond their control.

Reminder, if you are planning to burn to first call 541-504-5035 to determine if burning is open.

Those planning to burn are required to have on hand a shovel, garden hose or water truck to control any small fires that may get out of control.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue.