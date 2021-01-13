WinCo announces Feb. 1 opening date in Bend

WinCo Foods will open its new Bend store Monday, Feb. 1. at 9 a.m.

The store will be the employee-owned company’s first Central Oregon location, brining its total number of stores to 129 across 10 states.

The new location takes over the old Shopko at 60 NE Bend River Mall Drive.

“Bend and the surrounding area has asked for a WinCo Foods for a long time and we can’t wait to start serving the good people who live there,” said Noah Fleisher, a spokesperson for the company. “Bend is about community, quality of life and good people, just like WinCo. We intend to work hard every day to show that to everyone here. ”

The new WinCo Foods building is roughly 84,000 square feet and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will be staffed by between 180 and 200 full and part-time employees from the local community.

The store will contain WinCo’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as a wide assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section and meat, deli, bakery and bulk foods departments.

All mandated social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene protocols implemented by local authorities will be in effect during the opening and at all times, along with WinCo’s internal protocols.