by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Both lanes of Wilson Avenue in Bend are back open, with two-lane traffic between 9th and 15th streets.

Crews will finish landscape work along Wilson and then shift their attention to the corner of 15th Street in preparation of a future roundabout.

Construction of the entire Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2023.

