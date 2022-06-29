by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the first major wildfires of the season in Oregon broke out Tuesday.

The Willowcreek Fire, burning near the town of Vale along the Oregon-Idaho border, reached 40,000 acres Wednesday. There was zero percent containment.

The fire reportedly began on private land Tuesday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

No structures are threatened and there have been no evacuations ordered.

The fire temporarily closed Interstate 84 for hours due to smoke. The freeway was back open Wednesday afternoon, but Google Maps was still showing it closed.

