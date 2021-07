by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Land Trust has closed wildlife preserves in the Sisters area to assist firefighters in their battle against the Grandview Fire northeast of town. Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, and Whychus Canyon Preserve were closed to all use on Monday at 9 a.m., according to Outreach Director Sarah Mowry.

They are asking folks to stay away from the area so firefighters and evacuees will be able to move freely.

The closures will remain in place until fires are no longer an immediate danger.