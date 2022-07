by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters gathered in Prineville Wednesday to honor the memory of those killed battling the flames.

The group picked weeds to help clean the area around the Wildland Firefighter Monument. It’s dedicated to nine Prineville hot shots who were among 14 firefighters killed in Colorado in 1994.

You can visit the monument at the Ochoco Creek Park in Prineville.

