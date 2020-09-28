Wildfires in West affect wine grape harvest in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Wine grape growers in Washington state have said grapes this year have a better flavor and color than previous years, but it is unclear how many can be salvaged from smoke damage from nearby wildfires.

Yakima Valley farmers said their harvests are expected to come in below anticipated numbers because of the wildfires, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Chemicals from wildfires can ruin some grapes and can give wine from grapes that are used a campfire aroma.

The Washington Winegrowers Association joined industry organizations in Oregon and California and have asked Congress to extend the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus aid program for winemakers whose grapes were ruined by smoke.