Wildfire south of Chiloquin prompts GO NOW evacuation notices

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters are battling a small, but growing wildfire that’s threatening multiple structures south of Chiloquin.

A Level 3 GO NOW evacuation notice has been issued for residents to the south of Chiloquin Road on Blue Pool Way to Witnam Bluff Drive.

The American Red Cross is setting up an evacuation. point at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino on South Highway 97

The fire was reported at 2:30 on Monday afternoon and was 30 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s burning on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands and is being fought on the ground and from the sky.

According to fire officials, two engines took some heat from the fire early on. Both are back in service and no one was injured.

South Chiloquin Road is closed between Modoc Point Road and State Highway 62.