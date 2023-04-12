▶️ Wildfire safety training day for Central Oregon Daily News staff

One of the important parts for news organizations like Central Oregon Daily News in covering wildfire season is knowing how operations work on the front lines.
On Tuesday, the Central Oregon Daily News team attended an informational and training session with the National Forest Service.
Among the topics were how the public information officers (PIOs) disseminate information, the differences between types of fire events and the importance of proper equipment.
The PIOs stressed the importance of a partnership with media — stating that journalists are able to help spread updated information faster to the public.
As part of the training, Central Oregon Daily staff also practiced how to quickly deploy a fire shelter in case they are ever were to be overrun by a fire.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was also there. While fire managers handle fighting blazes, it’s law enforcement that’s responsible for evacuations. They provided this reminder about the three evacuations levels”
- Level 1: BE READY to evacuate. That means stay informed and begin your initial preparation to evacuate, such as get your go-kit ready with health, safety and identification supplies. Also prepare children, those with disabilities and animals to move.
- Level 2 — BE SET to evacuate. That means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. For those who may need extra time to leave, such as children, the elderly and disabled, this may be the time you want to go.
- Level 3 – GO NOW! This means danger is imminent. Don’t wait. Leave immediately and don’t come back until authorities give the all clear.