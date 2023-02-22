Oregon investing $2.7 million in wildfire risk reduction projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly $3 million is heading to wildfire risk reduction projects across Oregon.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced a $2.7 million investment into projects that include promoting risk reduction efforts, defensible space and community education.

One program includes a $25,000 reimbursement project in Jefferson County for landowners that minimize fire danger on their property.

The fire marshal’s office adds that now — a month before spring — is the time to prepare.

“It is never too early to be thinking about this right when there’s snow on the ground. Make sure your evacuation kit is ready. Now is the time to be planning out your yard projects. You know, think about what needs to happen in your yard once that snow finally melts and go participate in Fire Free,” said Alison Green, a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office.

Fire Free refers to a program that offers homeowners the chance to dispose of needles, leaves, branches and brush for free.

One disposal location is Knott Landfill in Bend, when it holds a Fire Free event in the spring.