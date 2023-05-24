Firefighters monitoring smoldering fire in Oregon Badlands

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Fire released this update Wednesday on a lightning-caused fire that started Sunday in the Oregon Badlands. They also included the photo above.

Firefighters are monitoring Incident 127 which started on 5/21 in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. It’s creeping & smoldering in 2 juniper trees & is surrounded by minimal vegetation & sandy soil. The fire is being checked frequently. Smoke is visible in the Flatiron TH area.

Hikers can safely walk by on the trail but shouldn’t try to put the fire out. The minimum suppression strategy for a fire in a wilderness environment is to not take direct suppression action. If conditions change, firefighters will determine if more direct action is needed.

RELATED: Prescribed burns Wednesday near Sunriver, Sisters and Crescent

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: How do we save and protect fire-scorched forests?