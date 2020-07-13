Wildfire near Pelton Dam all but out; crews checking for lingering smoke

A wildfire that sparked near Pelton Dam on Saturday is all but out as crews on Monday stayed on-site to check for lingering smoke.

Jefferson County Fire Chief Brian Huff said the fire ultimately burned about 47 acres, down from the initial mapping of 60 acres.

Crews on Saturday were able to quickly knock it down with the help of air support, but it burned near Highway 26, closing it for a bit during the day.

Huff said the fire was burning 26 miles north of Madras.

There’s no word on what caused it.