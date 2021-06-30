Wildfire near Dufur grows to 10,000 acres

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local firefighters.

Some 40 personnel, 12 fire engines and other resources were on the scene, authorities said.

The Wrentham Market Fire is burning in wheat and brush in the sparsely populated area of north-central Oregon.

Firefighters from the Portland area were among those assisting.