▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said.

Here are the dates and times for the Central Oregon town halls:

Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunriver, Three Rivers School Gym, 56900 Enterprise Drive

Tuesday at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Bend, Sky View Middle School Cafeteria, 63555 NE 18 th Street

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sisters, Sisters Community Room, Sisters Fire, 301 S Elm Street

Wednesday at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Prineville, Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd

Thursday at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Madras, Madras Performing Arts, 412 SE Buff Street