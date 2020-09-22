Wildfire death toll in Oregon increases to nine

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The number of fatalities in Oregon from the recent wildfires has increased from eight to nine.

Fires continued to rage across the West Coast Monday.

The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service reported Monday that 27 large wildfires continue to burn 1,576,213 acres across Oregon and Washington.

There are more than 9,000 fire personnel battling these fires.

On Monday Gov. Kate Brown toured southern Oregon and met with families, fireifghters and others affected by the blazes.