Wildfire closes Highway 26 in Warm Springs with aerial resources assisting

by Emily Kirk

A new wildfire was reported Thursday evening at the Warm Springs Mill according to a Facebook post by the Warm Springs Police Department.

An official told Central Oregon Daily News by phone that they were told there are two small fires burning, which might have crossed the Deschutes River.

Aerial resources are assisting in the effort.

Highway 26 is closed at the Pelton Dam turn-off and the Highway 26 & Highway 3 junction; drivers should use alternate routes.

TripCheck shows Highway 26 as closed between milepost 103 and milepost 110.

This is a developing story and we’re working to get more information.