The Wiener Dog Race returns with a new addition, The Running of the Bull(dog)s

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Fall Festival wrapped up on Sunday with the popular Wiener Dog Race.

This is the 16th year the Humane Society of Central Oregon has put on the event.

It’s back after a three year break due to Covid-19 restrictions and has returned this year with a new addition, The Running of the Bull(dog)s.

Booker the Bulldog took top spot with nearly 30 Bulldogs entered.

There were around 43 wiener dogs in the race and the winner is, or should we say wiener, a dog named Birdie.

All proceeds from the event go to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Art installations going up downtown; Bend Fall Fest this weekend

RELATED: Furever Friends: Garnet, Sapphirine and Adamite