Wickiup Junction ‘Refinement Plan’ ready for public input

A revised plan for Wickiup Junction on Highway 97 near La Pine is ready for community input.

Highway planners with the Oregon Department of Transportation, the City of La Pine and Deschutes County are trying to improve the area to make is safer.

An initial plan to improve the area with an overpass ended in 2017 after crews discovered the ground beneath the construction site was sinking.

ODOT reached out to the public in 2020 and heard many ideas for improvements.

The feedback gathered, along with a technical highway analysis, helped ODOT create a draft plan to make the area safer and easier to navigate.

This plan, called a Refinement Plan, is now available for public review and comment at a virtual open house at www.wickiuprefinementplan.com.

Visitors to the website can review the plan and use an interactive map to see the proposed improvements and provide feedback on the options.

ODOT encourages people to comment on the plan prior to its adoption by the La Pine City Council due to occur later this spring.

The online open house runs through April 16.