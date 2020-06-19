Wickiup Junction project back on table; public input requested

The first attempt at improving Wickiup Junction near La Pine was a flop.

It was supposed to be the last highway crossing of railroad tracks in Central Oregon along 97, but sinking ramps exposed a flaw in the plans, and ODOT officially scrapped the project – which was already in progress – in 2017.

Three years later, ODOT is trying again, beginning with a virtual open house.

If you have ideas on how to improve the busy highway junction, you’re invited to give feedback at http://www.wickiuprefinementplan.com

The open house runs through July 3rd.