‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ cast performing in Bend in June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cast members from the improvisation comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are coming to Bend.

The “Whose Live Anyway?” tour will be at the Tower Theater June 1-2. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m.

The two cast members appearing in Bend who fans likely know best are Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops. They’ve been involved with the show all the way back to the early 1990s when it originally aired on British television.

Joining them will be Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray.

Tickets are $84.75, plus a $3 Historic Preservation Fee.

