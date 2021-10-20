White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.

Within hours of formal approval, which is expected after the Food and Drug Administration signs off and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meets on Nov. 2-3, millions of doses will begin going out to providers across the country, along with the smaller needles needed for injecting young children.

Within days of that, the vaccine will be ready to go into arms on a wide scale.

In Oregon right now, K-12 students are already required to have seven different vaccinations.

Parents are required to provide school districts proof of their childs’ vaccination records each year by February, or the child is withheld from class.

Some school districts in Oregon are discussing the possibility of requiring the vaccines, but no decisions have been made.

And there’s been nothing from Salem that would indicate the COVID vaccine would be required.