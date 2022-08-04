Judge rules against Navy in Growler jet fleet lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act during its environmental review process for the expansion of the Growler jet fleet at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The ruling said the Navy failed to disclose the basis for greenhouse gas emissions calculations.

It also didn’t quantify the impact on classroom learning or look at species-specific impacts on birds.

It also failed to consider the Navy base in El Centro, California, as an alternative for Growler expansion.

The state and the other parties have 30 days to either agree on a remedy or on a briefing schedule to come up with a remedy.