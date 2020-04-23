Where to fish during the stay-at-home order

Fishing season opens today on three of Central Oregon’s largest lakes: Crane Prairie, Odell and Wickiup. But, closures of public facilities limits access to a few private resorts. On this week’s edition of The Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely takes us to one of the few places anglers can legally launch a boat without violating the governor’s stay-at-home order.

People who violate closure orders in developed campgrounds, boat launches and picnic areas may be ticketed, however the U.S. Forest Service says it is seeking voluntary compliance. It is still legal to visit undeveloped areas and camp in dispersed campsites.

A special thanks to our Great Outdoors sponsor, Parr Lumber, for giving us the time and resources to explore the lakes, rivers and mountains across our beautiful state every Wednesday night on Central Oregon Daily.