‘What else could I do?’ NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol

New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim walked amid the mess shortly after voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump and felt the weight of the day wearing on him when something motivated him to clean up the debris.

It was then he noticed police officers putting pizza boxes in trash bags, so he asked for one, too, and began cleaning up.

The image of Kim crouched down clearing away litter bookended a violent, historic day that saw protesters smash through police lines, break windows and wrench open doors as they sieged the building, not long after Trump said at a rally they should show “strength” and fight against Congress’ certification of Biden’s win.