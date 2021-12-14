▶️ ‘We’ve been everywhere’: Family searches for missing woman

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Autumn Rose Jones, a 22-year-old woman from Boardman, was last known to be on Hwy 19 near Spray, in eastern Wheeler County.

Family members say she texted them on Nov. 27 to say she was going for a drive.

At 1:30 a.m., Jones called to say she was lost.

The family hasn’t heard from her since that call.

Law enforcement coordinated searches have scoured Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties looking for Jones and found nothing.

“We’ve been on the road every day since she’s been gone, driving from sun-up to dark, looking, putting out fliers and talking to people,” said Corrine Jones, Autumn’s mother. “We still haven’t found anything.”

Autumn Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall; has blue eyes and medium length brown hair.

She weighs about 300 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Riverside Pirates t-shirt from the high school in Boardman where she graduated; black pants, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a black Carhartt coat with orange lining.

She was driving a 2014 red Volkswagen Jetta wagon that an expired Washington State temporary registration in the rear window and an All-Star Cars dealer plate.

“We are out by Wasco up by Biggs Junction. We’ve been everywhere. I’ve gone through Bend dropping off fliers at truck stops. I spoke with an investigator at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office and a Deschutes National Forest law enforcement officer about a week ago,” said Autumn’s father, Andy Jones.

A lieutenant with Morrow County Sheriff’s Department confirms Autumn Jones is still missing and could be in danger.

The case is still active but coordinated law enforcement searches have been paused because investigators have nowhere left to search.

Autumn Jones’ parents continue to search and welcome the publics’ help.

They ask if you see their daughter or her car to contact a local sheriff’s department.

Notices about Jones are now with law enforcement agencies in seven states.