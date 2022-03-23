Westside Local cooking fire leads to $9K in damages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond restaurant Westside Local sustained $9,000 in damages after a cooking fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to the alarm at 10:25 a.m., dispatching three engines and 17 firefighters to the restaurant at 122 SW 5th St.

Upon arrival, they found that the fire had reached the roof vent, and they were able to put it out with a hose line, according to Battalion Chief Steve Fiero.

They then worked to extinguish the flames in the fan on the roof.

The extinguishing system failed to subdue the flames, but the fire did not extend into the attic.