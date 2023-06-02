‘The West is Burning’ Documentary to be shown in Prineville & Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Discover Your Forest and Oregon Living with Fire will be showing public screenings of the documentary “The West is Burning” in Prineville and Madras.

The documentary examines the history of forest management and social conflict that has contributed to current forest conditions, causing longer fire seasons and unprecedented impacts.

Two free community events will be held next week at the A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum in Prineville on Monday, June 5, and at the Jefferson County Health and Wellness Campus Community Room in Madras on Wednesday, June 7. Both events begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The event will include speakers who specialize in land management, forestry and fire. For more information contact Discover Your Forest’s Wildland Fire Education Coordinator Emily Curtis at emily.curtis@discovernw.org.