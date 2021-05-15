West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas has spilled over into the West Bank and sparked the most widespread Palestinian protests in years.

Hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed Friday with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.

The protests erupted in multiple cities and towns.

Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early Saturday, when an airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least seven Palestinians — the highest number of fatalities in a single hit.

That strike came a day after a furious overnight barrage that killed a family of six and sent thousands fleeing their homes.