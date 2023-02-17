Bend man sentenced to life for murders of Angela Pastorino, Alfredo Hernandez

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole in the deaths of two 18-year-olds in Southwest Bend last summer.

Wesley Abel Brady, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of strangulation in the deaths of Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez.

The victims were found dead in a garage on Aug. 17, 2022. Bend Police say the three were doing housework before a physical altercation ensued, leading to the murders of the two teens.

RELATED: Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance

RELATED: Two 18-year-olds found dead in Bend home; Suspect held on murder charges

Families of the victims read statements in court, as did Brady, before sentencing was handed down. Central Oregon Daily’s Colby Enebrad was in the courtroom and will have reaction at 5:00 p.m. on KOHD/ABC and 6:00 p.m. on KBNZ/CBS.