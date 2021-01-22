Well, winter…we’ve been waiting; snowfall finally arrives in Central Oregon

The first real snowstorm of the year hit towns in Central Oregon overnight Friday, a welcome sight for many who’ve been waiting for real winter to finally arrive.

As much as a half-foot of snow fell in some parts of Bend, prompting city crews to begin plowing and sanding at 4 a.m.

The City of Bend said it had 12 trucks out and about during the day focusing on priority streets near the hospital, schools and major employment areas.

You can find the plowing and sanding zone maps and get answers to frequently asked questions about winter operations on the city’s website at www.bendoregon.gov/winter-operations.

Some viewers in Redmond reported nearly 7″ of snow while other reports showed 4″ in Sunriver and 6″ in Cline Falls.

The snowy conditions led to dozens of crashes throughout the region.

ODOT reported a serious crash three miles on Highway 97 three miles south of Redmond just before 3 p.m. The highway reopened around 4:40.

A crash closed Highway 97 in both directions two miles north of Terrebonne around 1 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a crash at Highway 20 near Tumalo closed the road for several hours before reopening around 3:45.

No word of any serious injuries as of 3:20 this afternoon.

Central Oregon Daily Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger said a winter weather advisory was still in effect for parts of Central Oregon through 6 p.m. Friday.

More snow showers were expected Friday night.