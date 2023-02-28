Weezer coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

American rock band Weezer will play at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on August 22nd as part of their 30-city ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m.

You can buy the tickets on pre-sale, Thursday March 2nd from 10am to 10pm, with password “Local.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am.

The following is from Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, CA in 1992, currently consisting of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals). Weezer has sold 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide. Their catalogue has included such megahits as “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more. Weezer has won GRAMMYs, MTV Video Music Awards, and more throughout their career. Following massively acclaimed album releases in 2016 and 2017 (“Weezer [The White Album]” and “Pacific Daydream,” respectively), and two sold-out amphitheater tours with Panic! At the Disco (in 2016) and Pixies (in 2018), Weezer released a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s “Africa.” The cover propelled the band back into the charts across the board, giving Weezer their FIFTH #1, TENTH Top 5, and SIXTEENTH Top 10 at Alternative Radio, in addition to landing Top 5 on the Hot AC chart. It has since gone Platinum. They then surprise dropped a covers album at the start of 2019 — “Weezer (The Teal Album)” — which has been streamed over a hundred million times since its release. In 2021, Weezer released two very different but equally Weezer albums – “OK Human,” an orchestral pop album meditating on technology and disconnectedness, and “Van Weezer,” an homage to the band’s shared metal roots growing up. “OK Human’s” first single, “All My Favorite Songs,” was one of the biggest rock hits of 2021, and was subsequently nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Rock Song.” In 2022, the band released “SZNZ,” a four EP project inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and completed the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout the year prior.