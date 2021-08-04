Weekly report shows jump in COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,877, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,213 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 224,547.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Klamath (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Linn (28), Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (89), Yamhill (23).

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA reported 5,946 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 1. That represents a 92% rise over the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 256, up from 146 the previous week, a 75% increase.

There were 25 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 12 reported the previous week.

There were 82,701 tests for COVID-19 for the week of July 25 through July 31. Test positivity was 8.2%, up from 5.0% the previous week.

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.

During the week of July 26 – Aug. 1, the statewide case rate was 129.3 cases per 100,000 population. Thirteen of Oregon’s 36 counties had case rates in excess of 200 per 100,000. All 13 of these counties had population vaccination rates less than the statewide average of 56.4%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 33 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Variant and COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboards updated today

Starting today, OHA’s COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard and Variants dashboard will include new charts showing the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over time.

The Daily Data Update dashboard will now include the number of confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days statewide and for each county.

The new charts on the Variants dashboard will show the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over the last six weeks and all time from data reported to GISAID. Variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) will be reported individually, while all other variants will be grouped together. The six-week chart will also be added to the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard.

The overall state counts of VOCs will be posted on the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard.The Variants dashboard will show the VOC and VOI state and Hospital Preparedness Partner Region counts.

Dates are based on the specimen collection date. For all sequencing data, there is a lag between when the sample was collected and when the data are reported. This lag means that the most recent three weeks of data will be updated over time and represent estimates.

The Variants dashboard is updated on Wednesdays with data reported through the previous Saturday. The cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days will be updated Monday through Friday.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,998 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,898 doses were administered on Aug. 3 and 3,100 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 3.

The seven-day running average is now 5,103 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,674,373 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,790,812 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,024 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,502,903 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,319,800 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,027,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,305,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 31 COVID patients; four in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 422, which is 43 more than yesterday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.