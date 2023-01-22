▶️ Cascades Wedding Show sees boom in attendance this year

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

If you’ve got the ring, all you need now is the cake, the invitations, the venue, and about a million other things.

The Cascades Wedding Show this weekend looked to help all those couples who are anxious to cross some things off their lists.

The show at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes featured around 80 vendors, and nearly a thousand people came through over the course of the day Saturday.

Event organizers said it was twice the turnout they saw compared to last year. They believe people are feeling bolder about throwing larger weddings in the wake of the pandemic.

“We haven’t filled up yet this year, which is normal for us. We usually fill up pretty quickly after this event. We usually get about half of our brides from this event,” said Autumn Persinger, the owner of Ida’s Cupcakes. “So it’s a very important one for us and we really enjoy it.

Ida’s Cupcakes gave out more than 46 dozen cupcakes during the event…a lot more than last year, they say.

Other vendors reported a similar story, receiving more business in a time when gatherings feel safer.