▶️ VIDEO: Sofa flies through the air during storm in Turkey

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A piece of furniture was spotted flying from a high-rise building in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday after heavy rains and storms battered the city.

The footage captured by the Ankara resident, Onur Kalmaz, showed a sofa flying from the balcony of a 35-story apartment building in the Cankaya district and disappearing among the nearby buildings.

Kalmaz said he was holding his phone and trying to check his car when he saw the furniture coming toward him. He said it fell into the garden after crashing into nearby buildings.

“No one was hurt, but we were pretty scared,” Kalmaz added.

Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas issued a warning from his social media page on Wednesday, urging residents to be careful about strong winds and flash floods.

