by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Get ready for Central Oregon snowstorm: The sequel. Nearly two feet of snow could fall between Thursday and Sunday across most of the High Desert. And that’s just the lower elevations.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Thursday through late Saturday for most of the lower elevations in Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. Snow accumulations in these areas are expected to be 10 to 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning for the east slopes of the Cascades, La Pine and Sunriver is expected to bring 2-to-5 feet of snow between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

“Starting Thursday morning, areas near the crest will see consistent chances of greater than 20 inches of snow accumulations each 24-hour period ending early Sunday morning. Away from the crest and lower down the slopes, consistent chances of 8 to 16 inches of snowfall will be possible each 24-hour period beginning Friday morning through Sunday morning,” NWS said.

In addition to the snow totals, travel is described as being “very difficult to impossible” with patchy blowing snow that could reduce visibility “significantly.” There is also the threat of falling trees.

This comes on the heels of Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms that brought as much as 18 inches of snow to La Pine, more than two feet to Mt. Bachelor and caused local school districts to close or be delayed Wednesday.