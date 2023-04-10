Snow preventing some Central Oregon campgrounds from opening Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This year’s above average snowpack may be helping with our drought situation. But for those hoping to enjoy an early visit to some campgrounds, you’re going to have to wait.

The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday that some campgrounds that were set to open Friday will remain closed due to lack of access.

Impacted campgrounds include: East Davis Campground

Princess Creek Campground

Pringle Falls Campground

Quinn River Campground

Rock Creek Campground

Sheep Bridge Campground

South Twin Campground

Sunset Cove Campground

West South Twin Campground

Wyeth Campground

DNF said the campground concessionaire will closely monitor snow levels and will open them as soon as feasible.