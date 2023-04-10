Snow preventing some Central Oregon campgrounds from opening Friday

This year’s above average snowpack may be helping with our drought situation. But for those hoping to enjoy an early visit to some campgrounds, you’re going to have to wait.
The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday that some campgrounds that were set to open Friday will remain closed due to lack of access.
Impacted campgrounds include:
- East Davis Campground
- Princess Creek Campground
- Pringle Falls Campground
- Quinn River Campground
- Rock Creek Campground
- Sheep Bridge Campground
- South Twin Campground
- Sunset Cove Campground
- West South Twin Campground
- Wyeth Campground
DNF said the campground concessionaire will closely monitor snow levels and will open them as soon as feasible.