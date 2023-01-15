▶️Current ski conditions & forecast for Meissner, Hoodoo & Bachelor 1-15

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy Sunday Everyone! If you are heading up to the mountains today, I have two words for you. STORM DAY.

We have “Considerable Avalanche Danger” in many areas. See video for details.

Today, most areas will see 2″-8″ of new snow with sustained winds in the 10-20 mph category with gusts toward 40 mph.

A lot of the big pushes of snow will be coming in the mid-morning and then again mid-afternoon.

Stay safe out there and please share your pics and conditions reports on my Facebook Live post on our Facebook page!