▶️ VIDEO: Car, pickup drive into Los Angeles sinkhole

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were rescued by firefighters and two others got themselves out after driving their vehicles into a sinkhole in a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood Monday night.

The sinkhole opened up on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, where Iverson runs just beneath the 118 Freeway, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.

First a car drove into the opening, then a pickup truck. Two people in the truck got themselves out before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.

Two people in the car were reportedly trapped when the truck landed on top. Los Angeles Fire Department crews used a ladder over the hole and dropped a firefighter down as they stabilized the vehicles as much as possible, then extricated the two people.

Those two people, a woman and a young girl, sustained minor injuries.

RELATED: Dorrell explains this ‘sun halo’ effect in viewer photo

RELATED: Weather Discussion