▶️ VIDEO: Northern Lights brighten Finnish skies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bright and colorful northern lights have appeared in the sky over Finnish Lapland recently, coloring the sky green, pink and white.

On Sunday night, auroras in several colors were seen dancing all across the sky over Tepasto, which is about 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle.

A few nights earlier, near Rovaniemi, which is on the Arctic Circle, the auroras in the sky exploded nine times during the evening. According to a local photographer who captured the scene, the last of these aurora explosions lasted a full 30 minutes.

The photographer said so far the early spring of 2023 had been incredible for aurora photographers and tourists traveling far north to see the northern lights.

