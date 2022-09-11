Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

by The Associated Press

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington.

Cal Fire says the Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties are under threat and some 11,000 residents are under evacuation orders.

Southeast of Los Angeles, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire after sweltering heat last week.