by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you stay away from SW Jordan Road down to Lake Billy Chinook.

With all of the weather over the weekend, the road is showing signs of damage. Crews are out now assessing damage and the structure of the road.

If you are out camping or live in the area, crews are out to guide you through the area.

JCSO says the area should be cleared up by five on Sunday evening.