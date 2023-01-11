▶️ WATCH: Rescuers pull victim out of California sinkhole

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A sinkhole swallowed two cars on a Los Angeles street, trapping two motorists who had to be rescued by a team of firefighters. The sinkhole left a chasm nearly the width of a street and with huge chunks of pavement and the little car deep inside it.

A mom and her teenage daughter had to be rescued. Two people inside the other car made it out on their own.

“That hole has grown at least four times from where i’d seen it last night,” said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott Tuesday night.

RELATED: VIDEO: Helicopter hovers over pickup to rescue driver from Arizona floods

RELATED: VIDEO: Car, pickup drive into Los Angeles sinkhole

Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.

The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way over the Pacific to Hawaii, making it “a true Pineapple Express,” the National Weather Service said.