▶️ VIDEO: Helicopter hovers over pickup to rescue driver from Arizona floods

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Arizona driver was rescued after driving around road barricades and getting caught in fast-moving floodwaters in Tonto Creek, Arizona, on January 2, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said its crew responded to the incident, safely extracted the driver, and flew him to a nearby command post.

Footage posted to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Facebook page shows the rescue team lifting the driver out of the truck and into a helicopter.

A post on the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the driver received a citation by awaiting deputies after he was flown to safety.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning and said on January 2 that low water crossings in the region could be impassable for up to “a few days.”

