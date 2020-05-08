▶️ We See You: Summit High School

 5/8/2020

Tonight we continue our series honoring high school athletes who lost their senior spring sports seasons to COVID-19.

This week Eric Lindstrom takes us to Summit High School to pay tribute to The Summit Storm Class of 2020.

We’ve previously reported on the lost seasons for local choir, band and drama students as well.

