‘We have a deal’: Biden announces infrastructure agreement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, June 24th 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a bipartisan agreement on a pared-down but still huge infrastructure plan.

The agreement with a group of Republican and Democratic senators on Thursday would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

However, Biden acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of his remaining agenda alone.

The first package, with around a trillion dollars in new and existing spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

