by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ten homes were buried by a landslide in central Peru on Sunday, isolating communities and destroying crops. The video above shows the landslide in motion.

Local media reported no fatalities; however, homes and plantations are beyond repair.

Government officials in Peru arrived on Monday to assist in removing debris.

