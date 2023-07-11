▶️ WATCH: Iceland volcano erupts 11 months after its last eruption ended

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has begun erupting following heightened seismic activity in the area, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended.

The eruption started on Monday in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, erupted twice in the last two years without causing damage or disruptions to flights, despite being near Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

The airport remained open Monday and no flights were affected.