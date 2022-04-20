‘Watch for Wildlife’ license plates soon available in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon drivers will have the chance to show their care for wildlife next month.

On May 4, the DMV will start issuing a new ‘Watch for Wildlife’ license plate to benefit the Oregon Wildlife Foundation.

The plate will be available for passenger cars only.

Plates can be ordered online at DMV2U or at a DMV field office, or when purchasing a car at an Oregon dealership. The DMV will not accept pre-orders.

This plate raises funds for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation through an additional $40 donation when DMV issues, renews or replaces the plates.

That is in addition to plate manufacture, registration, and any other vehicle fees that normally apply, including local registration fees in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties.

Customers who purchased a $40 voucher from the foundation during the plate’s launch phase can use the voucher at a DMV office or when purchasing a car at an Oregon car dealership, but not online at DMV2U.

All plate holders will be able to renew online the next time their registration fees are due.

The Watch for Wildlife plates begin at WW 00001, and DMV issues them in order.

You cannot reserve a specific plate number in the series, but can apply for a custom configuration.