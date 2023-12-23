▶️ What you can and can’t recycle after Christmas

by Peyton Thomas

The holidays are the worst time of the year for waste, but there are ways to enjoy Christmas a little more sustainably this year.

At the Environmental Center in Bend, communications Director Amelia Remington-Corbari says thinking about the waste hierarchy and reducing materials when possible can go a long way.

“Instead of buying things for gifts, you know, buying experiences for somebody,” she said. “Re-using things that you already have. But that could also mean just making more of a point to unwrap things more carefully. And then you can fold it up and put it in a bin for next year and kind of reuse those things over and over.”

RELATED: Central Oregon Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees for recycling

RELATED: Little Did I Know: The birth of Jesus and Santa’s connection to brewers

If that’s not possible, recycling is still a good option. But keep an eye out for what can and cannot go in the blue bin.

“Wrapping paper and tissue paper are accepted in your co-mingled bin, so long as they aren’t made of like a mixed material. So that means it has glitter in it or it has foil in it,” she said. “When in doubt, throw it out. We definitely want to avoid wishful recycling.”

With large family gatherings, the Environmental Center continues to see the biggest increase in waste this time of year. But Remington-Corbari says waste awareness is heading the other direction.

“We’re clearly seeing an uptick in people sharing ways that they reduce waste at home or sharing sustainable brands to shop during the holidays,” she said. “People are just more excited about sustainability and, to us ,that’s awesome.”

That means more of you on the nice list this year, at least in the eyes of your trash collectors.